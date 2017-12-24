Argyllshire Advertiser leader column

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Festive friendship

It’s Christmas and – for all the festive cheer to a never-ending playlist of ‘Last Christmas’ and ‘Santa Baby’ – it can be a difficult time for many people.

Loneliness can be particularly raw over Christmas and New Year. The annual Christmas Gathering organised by our own local charities is a great way of offering people the chance – if they feel like it – to meet up, have a laugh, a slice of turkey and a mince pie with a bit of entertainment thrown in.

As the organisers of this worthwhile event point out, loneliness knows no age, gender or social barriers and can affect anyone.

Well done to everyone involved, and we hope it turns out to be a great Christmas afternoon.

Season’s greetings

In this week’s leader column we are not, as we occasionally do, greetin’ about issues of the day.

Rather, everyone at the Argyllshire Advertiser would like to wish our loyal readers season’s greetings. Have a very peaceful and happy Christmas and we’ll see you in time for New Year.