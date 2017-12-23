Young Lochgilphead stars keep on winning

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Lochgilphead Red Star 2004s were on league duty on Sunday December 17, recording another impressive victory.

In their final game before Christmas the youngsters faced an away trip to Helensburgh 2003s. In a game with lots of positives Red Star ran out convincing winners by seven goals to nil.

A sound defensive performance from Leon Murphy, Innes Paterson, Zak Barclay, Tom West and Gregor Brown kept Helensburgh’s chances to a minimum and secured a third clean sheet in league games with Gregor helping himself to a goal as well. Jamie Stewart and Ruaridh Green worked hard in the midfield to retain possession and harass Helensburgh, whilst Craig Aitken supplied a number of dangerous crosses for the forwards.

Conner McMurchy set Star on their way with the first two goals before adding a third in the second half for his hat trick. Ciaran Gibson scored early in the second half beating the Helensburgh defence with an excellent header. Soon after Keiran Caskie added another goal with terrific strike from the corner of the penalty box. The scoring was wrapped up by Alexander McLean who coolly found the corner of the net after a great pass into to the box from Lee Harris.

The win leaves Star unbeaten with the maximum 21 points from 7 games.

With namesakes Glasgow Red Star also on 21 points from 7 games, the Lochgilphead boys top the league by virtue of their better goal difference of plus-24 goals.

The first game of 2018 sees the youngsters travel to Oban on January 14 for a local derby.

The boys would like to thank everyone for their support over the year.

PICS:

A few words of wisdom for the Red Star youngsters. no_a51RedStarKids01

That winning feeling. no_a51RedStarKids02