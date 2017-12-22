Winter on the water and festive frolics

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The annual Christmas Shield competition was once again held at Loch Etive aboard the Laura Dawn II.

Conditions were calm but freezing cold, while the snow-capped mountains were stunning and offered the perfect backdrop for the winter event.

Members of Loch Fyne Sea Angling Club fished a number of marks north and south of the loch in search of quality fish, but small to medium spurs were the main species caught with nothing huge on offer.

A few in-size whiting made up the tally of 46 for the day.

Despite the lack of fish everyone had a great day with loads of festive fayre and good craic throughout the day. Everyone dressed for the occasion, and the club even had its very own elf on the shelf and Blitzen the reindeer.

Results: 1, Nikki Thompson; 2 Willie Shaw; 3 Jim Smith

Heaviest Fish: Robert MacBrayne (3lb 8oz spur)

Hamper for best dressed member: Jim Smith

PIC:

Plenty of Christmas fun on board the Laura Dawn II. no_a51Angling01