John is main attraction on Arran

Well-known Kintyre farmer and Argyll and Bute councillor John Armour was guest speaker at the annual general meeting of Arran’s branch of the NFUS in December.

Ricky McMaster stood down as branch chairman after two years, with his brother Jimmy taking over as chairman. Charlie McAllister stepped up as vice chairman.

The branch also appointed three younger members as New Generation group monitors.

After an excellent steak pie supper, members heard from John Armour, who spoke of his time as a farmer, councillor and as a volunteer radio host on the Argyll FM farming programme.

Arran farmers enjoy tales from the life of Councillor John Armour. no_a51Arranagm01