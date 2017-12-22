Hysterics all round at Cinderella

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Acting up Argyll’s performances of Cinderella ensured audience members left Ardrishaig’s public hall with a smile.

All the characters put in a stellar performance across two days, giving everyone across Mid Argyll the opportunity to witness the much-loved Christmas show.

The show kicked off last Friday, December 15, at 7pm with a matinee and evening performance on Saturday December 16.

More than 100 hours of rehearsal time ensured the show ran smoothly, with organisers praising the young people who organised the event with little adult involvement.

The youngsters were also involved in funding the production, asking local businesses if they wished to donate and have their name in the programme.

Becs Barker of Minard said: ‘The audience was entertained during three performances of a cracking show.

‘What is truly impressive is that Acting Up is a club run by the young people themselves with very little adult involvment, showing they can be responsible, productive and have fun at the same time.

‘These young people are a credit to our community.’

PICS

The cast of Acting Up Argyll’s performance of Cinderella. Photograph: Steve Carter. no_a51cinderella01

One of Cinderella’s step-sisters tries her hand at flattering the young Prince Charming, played by Jock Spencer. Photograph: Steve Carter. no_a51cinderella02

Cinderella (Catherine Hubbard) and her Prince Charming (Jock Spencer) are reunited at long last. Photograph: Steve Carter. no_a51cinderella03