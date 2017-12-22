How many sleeps till Christmas?
Want to read more?
Subscribe Now
We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.
Already a subscriber? Login here
As Christmas excitement was building, Feorlin Renton, left, and Rosie Blyth were singing festive favourites last week in Inveraray ahead of the big day.
Full story on page 7.
PIC:
no_a51CarolsInveraray04