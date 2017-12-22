Carolling on the green at Inveraray

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Inveraray was alive with the sound of Christmas carols.

Young and not-so-young, the carollers gathered at the Christmas tree on the front green on the afternoon of Sunday December 17.

The multi-talented Stuart Liddell – also one of the best pipers in the world and a useful drummer – accompanied the singers on the accordion and then it was off to the Inveraray senior citizens’ lunch to perform a wee medley.

Next it was across to the George Hotel, over to the Loch Fyne Hotel and around the town.

Margaret Renton, of Inveraray Youth Project, said: ‘Special thanks to Pamela Spalding for helping organise today’s carol singing and to Kenny Stark for compiling song sheets. Last but not least, our musical maestro Stuart Liddell for accompanying us on the accordion.’

The carol singers raised £143.88 for Inveraray Youth Project.

Margaret concluded: ‘Inveraray Youth Project wishes everyone a very merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.’

PIC:

Pamela Spalding with accordionist for the day, Stuart Liddell. no_a51CarolsInveraray01

Entertaining in the George Hotel. no_a51CarolsInveraray02

Making their musical way along Inveraray’s Main Street. no_a51CarolsInveraray03

All the singers getting ready to head to the Senior Citizens lunch to perform a wee medley before lunch. no_a51CarolsInveraray07

Mother and daughter Laura Blyth and Lynda McCulloch in good voice. no_a51CarolsInveraray08

The singers give it festive laldy on the front green. no_a51CarolsInveraray09