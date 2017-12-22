A festive message from Brendan O’Hara MP

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A festive greeting from Brendan O’Hara, MP for Argyll and Bute

It is traditional at this time of year to look back and reflect on the past year.

For me there have been highlights, retaining my seat after a bruising General Election campaign being one of them.

But there have also been lows. Too many are finding it hard to survive these tough economic times, particularly when many are also struggling with the additional burden of welfare reform.

What has struck me above all this year, however, is the essential part volunteers play across Argyll and Bute.

They may look after a friend or a relative, assist with the many groups making their town or village a better place or make sure the most vulnerable don’t go hungry.

I’d like to wish all of those people in particular a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year and say a huge thanks for everything you do.

