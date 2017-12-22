A festive message Argyll and Bute Provost, Len Scoullar

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A festive greeting from Councillor Len Scoullar, Provost of Argyll and Bute

The Christmas season is with us once again and it is wonderful to see Argyll and Bute looking festive, colourful and vibrant.

Christmas is filled with family, friends, fun and festivities and New Year is an opportunity to reflect on the past year and look forward to next with real excitement.

I am also aware that for many this time of year can be difficult and my thoughts are also with them. I know everyone is busy but I would ask you to please take some time to think about others.

As 2017 comes to an end, I wish everyone in Argyll and Bute a very happy Christmas and a peaceful and prosperous New Year.