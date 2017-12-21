Don’t be alone – have a magic time this Christmas

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The true spirit of Christmas is alive and well in Mid Argyll.

For the fourth year running, Lochgilphead will be hosting a Christmas day lunch so that no-one in Mid Argyll needs to be alone on the big day.

This year, the gathering will be held in the Red Cross Hall – and it promises to be the best yet. Organisers are particularly keen to see local musicians and magicians going along to entertain.

Co-ordinating the event is Lynda Syed, Mid Argyll project worker with the charity Argyll and Bute Third Sector Initiative.

Lynda said: ‘The Christmas Day Gathering has now become an annual event in the Mid Argyll calendar. Once again this year we have a great team of volunteers and are much clearer about what people really need.

‘While the food plays an important part, it is the company of others, on what could otherwise prove a very lonely day, that really counts.

‘We are much more aware now of the damage to health that loneliness and isolation can bring. There has been a lot more publicity than in the past. However, much of that publicity has focused solely on older people and, whilst they may be most at risk, being alone at Christmas is not confined to the elderly.

‘People find themselves alone for many different reasons – bereavement, poverty, lack of transport, distance, mental or physical conditions or working hours. Over the past three years, people of all ages have attended the gathering and we already know there will be a wide age range attending this year.

‘Everyone is welcome to join in. We want to create a real party atmosphere. Musicians and magicians are especially welcome.’

This year’s Christmas Day Gathering will be held in the Red Cross Hall on Union Street, Lochgilphead, between noon and 2pm.

Transport is available within Mid Argyll. To book, contact lynda@argylltsi.org.uk or on 01546 606808 (answerphone).