Meeting plea to prevent ‘rabbit out hat’ budget

Colin Cameron

A Kintyre councillor has asked for a special meeting to discuss the impact of likely budget cuts on Mid Argyll and Kintyre.

At the December meeting of Mid Argyll, Kintyre and the Islands (MAKI) area committee, Councillor Donald Kelly made the request to committee chairman Councillor Robin Currie.

Donald Kelly, supported by Argyll First member Dougie Philand, proposes a special MAKI area committee meeting in late January or early February to discuss budget savings proposals.

Councillor Kelly said: ‘This would be an opportunity for the current administration to change its way of working and be open and transparent.

‘It appears the previous administration’s mentality still exists and we will see the usual pulling rabbits out of hats scenario come budget day.’

Councillor Currie responded: ‘I have had a formal request from Councillor Kelly, supported by others, to have a special area committee to consider budget impacts for our area.

‘I am now considering that request and will get back to Councillor Kelly as soon as possible.’

Argyll and Bute Council’s budget is expected to be formally agreed at a full council meeting in mid February 2018.