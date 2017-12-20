Lochgilphead shops embrace late Christmas opening

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

There was a distinctly festive feeling in the air as many Lochgilphead shops stayed open into the chill December night.

Shoppers took advantage of opening hours extended until 8pm to bag those quality not-quite-last-minute gifts. Retailers, too, hailed the late night shopping initiative on Thursday and Friday December 14 and 15 a big success.

The driving force behind the late night shopping event was Fiona MacLeod of Danny’s ironmongers and pet supplies on Argyll Street.

Encouraged by Fiona and Danny’s, other retailers taking part included the Square Peg, the Sweetie Jar, the Pet Shop, Willie and Pat’s, Bluestone Gifts, KC Fashion, the Flower Shop, D&Ds, Salty Dog Cafe, Archway Gallery and Mary’s Meals.

With festive drinks and nibbles on offer here and there, the event was enjoyed by shoppers as well as shopkeepers. On the hunt for that unique Christmas gift for his wife, one Lochgilphead man said: ‘I’m working during the day, so this is great. It’s good to support local shops and the fact they are making the effort makes it easier to shop in Lochgilphead.’

‘It went really well and folk did come out to do their shopping,’ Fiona commented. ‘If anything, the Thursday was busier for us than the Friday, but overall it was really successful.

‘We’ll definitely be looking to do it again and it might be even bigger next time around.’

PICS:

Mary’s Meals volunteer Josie Campbell and shop manager Marina Campbell with their special late night pop-up Christmas shop. 06_a51Latenightshopping01

Colette Benham, right, from Achnamara, picks up gifts for lucky pooches at Danny’s, served by Fiona MacLeod. 06_a51Latenightshopping02

A busy scene at Bluestone Gift Shop on Thursday evening. 06_a51Latenightshopping04

Jenn Jaime of Marmalade Deli with customer Karen Elkin from Minard filling up her basket. 06_a51Latenightshopping05

Denise Brolly and Karen Blair, all late night smiles at The Sweetie Shop. 06_a51Latenightshopping06

There was the promise of light refreshments from the Flower Shop’s Corrina Charlwood and Amanda Duffy Brown of D&Ds on Lochnell Street. 06_a51Latenightshopping07