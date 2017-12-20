Christmas coffee morning bowls them over

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Lochgilphead Bowling Club held a well-attended Christmas Coffee Morning on Saturday December 16.

The fundraiser, in Lochgilphead Parish Church Hall, gathered in excess of £270.

The club’s winter activities include indoor bowls in the clubhouse on Tuesday and Thursday evenings at 7pm and a ladies afternoon on Wednesdays at 2.30pm, for anyone new or returning to the game and there’s always a nice cup of tea.

PIC:

Some of the lovely ladies who helped at the coffee morning. no_a51Gilpbowlscoffee01