Announcements for dates 09/12/17 -16/12/17

BIRTHS

DRAPER

Derek and Mairi (Paterson) are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their beautiful daughter, Maisie Jean, on November 16, 2017. A wee sister for Finley. Fourth grandchild for Derek and Marlene, and first grandchild for Lachie and Jean. Sincere thanks to the midwives and staff at Campbeltown and Queen Elizabeth University hospitals.

MARRIAGES

PATERSON – BRODIE

On October 14, 2017, at beautiful Carradale Bay,

Joanne, eldest daughter of Lachie and Jean, to James-Lee,

younger son of Neil and Lisa.

A magical day.

DEATHS

BYRNE – Suddenly, in Glasgow, on December 6, 2017, James Oliver Byrne (Jim), in his 76th year, 19 Longrow, Campbeltown, much loved father of Lorna, Susan and Gill and a loving Papa-Jim of Jay, Suso, Louie, Flora, Eilidh, Ruby and Tunni. A graveside service will be held in Kilkerran Cemetery, today Friday, December 15, 2017 at 1.00pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please. Anyone attending the service please meet outside Kilkerran Cemetery at 12.50pm.

MACNICOL – Peacefully, at the Lynn of Lorne Nursing Home, Benderloch, on December 8, 2017, Mr Jimmy MacNicol, formerly of Barrmor View, Kilmartin and of Kilbride Farm, beloved husband of the late Anne Carson, much loved father of Janet, Linda and Anne, a devoted seanair of Julie, Caroline, James, Douglas, Neil, Kirsty and Emma and adored great grandfather. A dear brother, uncle and cousin to all the family, and a good neighbour and very dear friend to many. Funeral service was held in Kilmartin Parish Church, on Thursday, December 14, 2017, followed by interment at Achnabreac Cemetery. Sadly missed.

MAXWELL – Peacefully, at Glenaray Ward, Mid Argyll, on December 7, 2017, Irene Adams Maxwell, aged 74 years, of 16 Argyll Court, Lochgilphead, beloved and loving wife of George, much loved mother of Andrew and Sylvia, loving mother-in-law of Angela and Arthur and adored grandmother of Ruth, Rachel and Laura. Dear sister of May and great aunt of Debbie. A good friend and neighbour to many. Funeral service will be held at Lochgilphead Baptist Church, today Friday, December 15, 2017 at 10.30am, thereafter to Cardross Crematorium, at 2.15pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired, to The Dunadd Room, Mid Argyll Hospital.

MCAULAY – Peacefully at home, on December 9, 2017, Neil McAulay, in his 87th year, 18F Saddell Street, Campbeltown, a much loved son of the late James and Hannah McAulay, a loving brother of the late James, Duncan, John, Sissy, Malcolm and Jenny and a much loved uncle and great uncle.

MCCUMMISKEY – Suddenly, at the Royal Alexandra Hospital, Paisley, on December 8, 2017, Henry (Harry) McCummiskey, aged 71 years, of 6 Columba Court, Ardrishaig, beloved and loving husband of Mary McCummiskey, adored dad of Lorna, John and Diane, a much respected father-in-law of Graham and Kasse and dearly loved and cherished grandpa of Shannon, Amanda, David, Harry and Jack. A good neighbour and dear friend to many. Funeral service will be held at Cardross Crematorium, on Tuesday, December 19, 2017 at 11.15am. All friends are respectfully invited to attend. Family flowers only please.

MCLEAN – It is with sadness that the family announce the passing of May, aged 95 years, at McKellar House, Erskine Home. They wish to thank “The Erskine Family”, particularly McKellar House for the care, dignity and kindness shown to May since 2010. Funeral private.

MCMILLAN – On December 12, 2017, suddenly but peacefully, with her family by her side, at Royal Alexandra Hospital, Paisley, Mary Morrison McMillan, née MacAlpine, in her 67th year, beloved wife of James McMillan, much loved mother of Jamie Duncan and Andrew, and dearly loved sister of Kenneth and Fiona. Funeral service at Tarbert Parish Church, on Tuesday, December 19 at 12.00 noon, interment thereafter at Carrick Cemetery, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Flowers welcome, donations if desired to Cancer Research UK and Fishermen’s Mission.

MORRISON – Peacefully, at Islay Hospital, on November 30, 2017, Charlie Morrison, aged 75, beloved husband of the late Margaret Morrison, father to Tracey and Fraser (Islay), and loving brother to John and the late Margaret and Alec (Campbeltown). Loved and very sadly missed.

PAUL – Peacefully, at the Mid Argyll Hospital, with her daughter by her side, on December 11, 2017, Jean Paul, née Nelson, in her 89th year, of 2 Dail Charnaig, Kilmartin, and formerly of Ardrishaig, beloved wife of the late Alex Paul and much loved mother of Ann. A good neighbour and dear friend to many. Funeral service private by request.

RALSTON – Peacefully at home, in Lundin Links, on December 11, 2017, Thomas Ralston, aged 81 years, much loved and sadly missed by his wife, Ina, daughters, Caroline and Gillian, his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

SHUTTLEWORTH – Suddenly, at Oban Hospital, on December 9, 2017, Donald Shuttleworth, aged 83 years, of An Airigh, Lochgair, beloved husband of the late Rosemary, much loved father of Donald Kenneth, Mhairi, Ruairidh and Kirsten and adored grandfather and great grandfather. A dear neighbour and good friend to many. Funeral service will be held in Tarbert Free Church, at a date to be announced.

acknowledgements

DURNAN – Isa’s family would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their love and support at this sad time. Thanks to Father Tony Wood and Father David Connor for their spiritual guidance and comforting and fitting service. Also thanks to Kenny, Rhys and David for their professional services and the Ardshiel Hotel for excellent purvey. We would also like to thank the doctors and nurses for the care shown to Mum over the years, and more recently, to the home care team and Kintyre Care Home for all their kindness. The retiral collection for the Residents Association at Kintyre Care Home raised £400.

HOLLAND – The family of the late Margaret Holland would like to thank everyone most sincerely for the many kind expressions of sympathy and support received in their recent bereavement. Special thanks to all medical staff at Tarbert Surgery, the support workers, carers, Reezalee and Ellie, the MacKinnon, McCallum, Rennie and Currie families, for all their wonderful care and support over the years. Special thanks also to Matthew Ramsay for a comforting service, Stan Lupton Funeral Directors for professional services, West Loch Hotel for excellent catering and to all who paid their last respects at church and graveside. Donations raised £200 for Cancer Research UK.

HONEYMAN – The family of the late Winifred (Winnie) Honeyman would like to thank everyone for cards, messages and expressions of sympathy for their recent loss. Many thanks to the wonderful staff at Kintyre Care Home who looked after Winnie so well for more than five years. Thanks also to Rev Philip Wallace for his comforting service, David Gardiner for music, Kenneth and Rhys Blair for their efficient professional services, and the Ardshiel Hotel for excellent catering. Thanks to all who attended the church and graveside. The retiral collection raised £96.10 for the Kintyre Care Home Residents’ Fund.

MACKENZIE – Christine, Norma and their families would like to thank everyone for the many kind expressions of sympathy received following the death of Agnes. Sincere thanks to doctors and district nurses at Tarbert Medical Practice, staff at Mid Argyll Hospital, Glenaray Ward and to her carers at home. Thanks also to Matthew Ramsay for a comforting service, Marjorie Kelly for playing the organ so beautifully, Stan Lupton for his professional service, help and guidance, and to the Islay Frigate Hotel for catering. Finally, to those who paid last respects at the church and graveside, we appreciate and thank you all. The retiral collection raised £735 for Tarbert Parish Church.

MACLEOD – Kenny, Jane and their families would like to thank sincerely all of Murdo’s relatives, friends and colleagues who have sent so many messages of support, flowers and baking. Thank you to all of those who attended Murdo’s funeral. Special thanks are due to Rev Dr Roderick Campbell for his comforting and uplifting service in celebration of Murdo’s life. Grateful thanks to Dr Philips, Dr Romans and the ambulance crew who attended on the night. Thanks also to the Stag Hotel in Lochgilphead for lunch arrangements, and finally to Fiona McLeod and Roddy MacDonald of Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors for their efficient and professional services. The retiring collection raised over £1,800 for Lochgilphead Parish Church, Mid Argyll Hospital and WestLochfyneside Parish Churches.

IN MEMORIAMS

ADCOCK – Keira, August 11, 2000 – December 19, 2003.

You left us beautiful memories,

Your love is still our guide,

And though we cannot see you,

You’re always by our side.

Loving you forever!

– Mum, Dad, Cassie and Annie xxxx.

Years go by, but memories never fade!

– Love from Nana, Papa, Uncle Colin and Uncle Stuart xxxx.

CAMPBELL – Treasured memories of Marion McKenzie, who died December 19, 2009. A much loved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

A sadness still comes over us,

Tears in silence often flow.

Memory keeps you ever near us,

Though you died eight years ago.

– Her loving husband Archie, Moira, Fionnaigh, Christine and families.

COFFIELD – In loving memory of Ian, passed away December 13, 2014. A dearly loved husband, dad and granda.

Feels like only yesterday.

Sorely missed.

– Vivian and all your wee family xx.

COFFIELD – Ian McKenzie Coffield, December 13, 2014.

Always remembered.

– Martin and family.

MACBRAYNE – Treasured memories of a dear nephew and cousin, Colin, who died December 15, 2016.

Sadly missed.

– Auntie Margaret and family xx.

MACBRAYNE – In loving memory of a dear nephew, Colin, who died December 15, 2016.

Remembered always.

– Auntie Mary and Uncle Willie.

MACIVER – Billy.

Ten years now my Daddy, since you went away,

Yet the sadness feels as though it was yesterday,

I know you are around me, you live on in my soul

And when we re-unite, only then will I feel whole.

– Love you my Daddy, your ‘Trina.

WATSON – In loving memory of our dear dad and papa (Dunnie), who died December 13, 2016. Also our dear mum and granny (June), who died December 24, 2006.

Deep in our hearts you both will always stay,

Loved and remembered every day.

– Joanne, Duncan and Morag and families.

WILKIN – Treasured memories of John Alan Wilkin, who left us bereft on December 20,

2010. A dearly loved husband, dad, granda and papa tin.

Always in our thoughts,

Forever in our hearts.

– Nancy and family.