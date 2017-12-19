Sports club lottery draw results

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Drawn on Monday December 18, the Kilmory Camanachd Club lottery draw numbers were 1, 2 and 19. There were no winners and the jackpot will be £500 next week.

The winning numbers in the Tarbert Football Club lottery draw on December 18 were 7,8 and 11. Ailsa Laing won the £1,000 prize on the 13th draw. The bonus lottery winners were £100 Betty Tinney (£100), £50 Kenny McGlynn (£50) and Georgie Dickson (£50).

There were no winners in the Inveraray Shinty Club lottery draw, but the next draw on Christmas Eve will have a jackpot of £1,000. A Christmas bonus draw will also see four prizes of £50 up for grabs. Inveraray Shinty Club club would like to thank everyone who has sold and bought lottery tickets for their support during the year.