Santa at Stonefield for Dochas Centre

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Tarbert’s Stonefield Castle was the festive venue for 48 carers and staff from the Dochas Carers’ Centre in Lochgilphead.

At the hotel they enjoyed Bucks Fizz and a visit from Santa.

Carers from Mid Argyll, Tarbert and Campbeltown came together for an afternoon of fun and singing to help them to enjoy some time for themselves and catch up with each other.

Centre manager Maggie McLaren said: ‘This is the fifth year that Stonefield have looked after us and made the event special for everyone.’

PIC:

Sina McGilp gives Santa a cuddle, while Margaret McKinnon waits excitedly for her turn. no_a51Dochasparty01