No hiding from Heidi at Lochgilphead High School

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A trained police dog and her handler visited Lochgilphead High School on Thursday December 14.

Police Dog Heidi and PC Mitchell gave pupils a demonstration on how easily police dogs can recover drugs.

The dogs live at home with their handlers and are trained for specific purposes. Heidi is a specialist dog who has been trained extensively to ensure successful recovery of drugs and other material.

Acting principal teacher for enterprise and achievement, Mrs Fiona McBride, did some brilliant acting and had a substance planted on her by the police which Heidi soon discovered.

PICS

Pupils listen to the officers as they give a demonstration on how easily trained police dogs can recover drugs. no_a51LGHpolicedogs01

Police Dog Heidi looks alert during the talk at Lochgilphead Joint Campus. no_a51LGHpolicedogs02