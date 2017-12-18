Bin collections over festive period

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Argyll and Bute Council has announced changes to rubbish and recycling collection dates over Christmas and New Year.

Applying to the Mid Argyll and Tarbert areas as well as the islands of Islay and Jura, the changes are:

Domestic and commercial rubbish and recycling collections due on Monday December 25 will now be collected on Friday December 22.

Collections due on Monday January 1 will now be collected on Friday December 29.

The recycling and civic amenity sites at Lingerton, Lochgilphead and Gartbreck on Islay will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day, and on New Year’s Day and Tuesday January 2.