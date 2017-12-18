Argyll’s criminal past uncovered

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Author Lindsay Campbell had the trusty quill at the ready as she signed copies of her latest work in Lochgilphead.

The Argyll Book Centre hosted the book signing, complete with coffee and cakes, as the Kilmore-based writer continued her promotional tour of Argyll.

The book, ‘Now Prisoner Within’, uncovers some of old Argyll’s true criminal history, with tales of poisoning, fraud, psychopathy and vengeance.

Perhaps it came from her policeman father, but Lindsay has a passion for investigation.

‘Most of these stories, which go back to the early 18th century, have never before been told. I have been poring over archives to get to the detail, which is something I actually enjoy doing,’ she said.

‘I find that I am interested in all the tragic tales in these stories – and not just those of the victims. The people accused of these crimes often come from tragic circumstances themselves.

‘Looking back from a modern perspective, we can sometimes interpret things differently. There is one case I came across, for example, where a murderer might well have been suffering from post traumatic stress disorder, having earlier fought at the battle of Sherriffmuir.’

As ‘Now Prisoner Within’ flies off the shelves, a third book is in the pipeline – so crime fans should look out for that.

The book signing, held on Saturday December 16, attracted a steady stream of fans to meet the author and enjoy some home baking.

Susan Simpson was one of a number of fans who had copies of the new book signed by Lindsay Campbell. 06_a51booksigning03