Start on Alpha this January

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

If you have ever wondered what Christianity is all about, or what the Bible really says, now is your opportunity to explore in a non-threatening environment.

There will be a free-of-charge Alpha course running at Lochgilphead Baptist Church in the new year, starting on Thursday January 11.

Alpha will run for 12 weeks on Thursday evenings, but you don’t need to commit to every single night – just come along to the first one and see what you think.

Each evening will begin with a meal, followed by a talk and group discussion.

If you would like to come along, email Derek Gibson at d.gibson2011@btinternet.com or contact the church office on 01546 603339.