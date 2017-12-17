Argyllshire Advertiser – leader column

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

No false dawn

Tarbert folk did not miss the Scottish Water staff and hit the wall, as they say.

Locals made it clear they are not happy about having been left for years to deal with raw sewage in the streets after every rainstorm.

All the Scottish Water staff at the Templars Hall meeting could do was…well, apologise.

And let’s hope the sewage upgrade does go ahead after years of weak customer service and false dawns from Scottish Water.

Off-hand RBS

There is something callous and off-hand about the way RBS has approached the closure of its rural branches.

By way of justification, the bank last week quoted a figure of 31 customers ‘on a weekly basis’ visiting its Inveraray branch. When the Advertiser asked for an explanation of this figure, RBS failed to do so.

There is a theory this figure relates to customers who visit the branch 52 weeks of the year – so if a week is missed, you will not be counted.

Playing with statistics?