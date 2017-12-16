Disused Ardrishaig depot to be brought back to life

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The former Gleaner Oil site in Ardrishaig is one step closer to being brought back to life as a waterfront community and businesses hub.

Argyll and Bute Council has agreed funding from its Tarbert and Lochgilphead Regeneration Fund for the scheme.

At its meeting on Friday December 8, members of the council’s policy and resources committee agreed to contribute up to £250,000 to help deliver the first phase of the ambitious project to redevelop the derelict oil site, in partnership with Scottish Canals.

Councillor Aileen Morton, Leader of Argyll and Bute Council, said: ‘The council is determined to work in partnership with Scottish Canals and the community to deliver projects that will create jobs and help to grow the population of the area, which will help boost our local economy.

‘The re-development of the redundant and derelict Gleaner site has been championed by local people and is designed to provide a focus for the community and attract more visitors to the area.

‘There is no doubt it will contribute to the wider regeneration of Mid Argyll as well as providing economic opportunities for the local community. I look forward to seeing it being realised and making a real difference.’

The first phase of the project will see the re-development of the ‘Egg Shed’ building, including a new extension and the former garage. It is intended these buildings will be available for a range of uses including exhibition space focusing on the heritage of the area and the canal. There will also be new parking and improved walking and cycling links.

PICS:

Plans are afoot to re-develop the disused Gleaner site in Ardrishaig. no_a50ArdrishaigGleaner02

An architect’s impression of the re-developed site. no_a50ArdrishaigGleaner02