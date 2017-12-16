Customers not impressed

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Loyal business customers on Inveraray’s Main Street were scathing of the decision by RBS.

With two shops on Inveraray’s Main Street, Margaret Renton said: ‘It’s a regression for the town. Not just in job losses, but the loss of a cash machine. The bank is vital to small traders like us to bank change and do our business.

‘Inveraray’s meant to be expanding, so this is not progressive.’

Stephanie Evans, manager at Purdie’s shop, said: ‘It’s absolutely shocking they are doing this.

‘What happens to the older people or single parents and disabled people who can’t drive? The bus service is sporadic at best.’

‘They’ve said we can go to the Post Office, but that’s going to pile on the pressure to the Londis shop [which hosts the Post Office], which isn’t fair on staff there. RBS in Inveraray is busy, especially in the summer,’ explained John Sweeney, who operates the Dewars and MacIntyres shops.

‘All the locals and a lot of Inveraray businesses use it. We’ll lose the last ATM on the main street and where will visitors exchange money? It makes no sense.’