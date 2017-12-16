Campaign builds against RBS Inveraray closure

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Feelings are running high following the decision by the Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) to close its Inveraray branch – the last bank in town – by June 2018.

And anger turned to action last week when two separate petitions were raised in protest at the bank’s move.

Mid Argyll author Marian Pallister started an online petition against the closure of the Inveraray branch, attracting almost 500 signatures in just a week.

Argyll and Bute MP Brendan O’Hara also launched parliamentary petitions against the closure of the Inveraray, Campbeltown and Rothesay branches.

Because of the need for handwritten signatures, the parliamentary petition has been left in shops and pubs around town.

Brendan O’Hara accused RBS of a ‘shameful betrayal’ of rural communities.

Mr O’ Hara said: ‘It is absolutely appalling that without any consultation, the RBS thinks it can simply walk away from the communities that helped bail it out to the tune of almost £50 billion just a few years ago.

‘Given that they had to go cap-in-hand to the taxpayer, I think they should better understand their social responsibility to the people of Rothesay, Campbeltown and Inveraray.

‘This is a shameful betrayal of rural Scotland and I have launched petitions, one for each town, that I shall take to the floor of the House of Commons, demanding the chancellor intervenes on behalf of the taxpayer to halt these plans.’

He confirmed that he plans to raise the matter on Monday December 18 in the House of Commons.

After launching his petition in Inveraray, Mr O’Hara added: ‘I’d like to thank Donald Clark, proprietor of the George Hotel, and Marian Pallister, journalist and author, for being the first names on the petition.’