Anglers hook the prizes at Stag presentation

Lochgilphead and District Angling Club held its annual dinner and presentation of prizes at the Stag Hotel on December 1.

Dugald MacGilp – who has won the award 25 times since 1973- came out on top again as he was announced this year’s club champion and was presented with the Roy Clarke Cup.

The Ronnie Reid Cup was awarded to Neil Ward for his efforts as he secured second place for the season’s competition. James Montgomery, who finished in third place also won the Coillebhar Cup as a result of catching the heaviest trout in the competition this season, weighing an impressive three pounds and six ounces. The club is still trying to get it out of him which loch he caught the trout in.

It wasn’t just individual awards members of the club received however, as the Lochgilphead club secured this year’s inter-club trophies after coming out on top over opponents Oban and Campbeltown in both home and away legs.

The club also held a charity competition, which raised £200 in aid of mental health. James Livingstone won the competition, and the club would like to thank all who participated or donated prizes.

2017 Results:

April competitions

Stronachulin competition: 1 James Montgomery, 2 David Philips, 3 Donald Blair.

Cairnbaan Lochs no 1, Pat Ward Memorial Cup: 1 Dugald MacGilp, 2 Neil Ward, 3 David Cameron.

May

Cairnbaan Lochs no 2, Peter White Memorial Cup: 1 Dugald MacGilp, 2 James Montgomery, 3 Neil Ward.

Cairnbaan Lochs no3, Ronnie McCallum Memorial Trophy: 1 James Montgomery, 2 Dugald MacGilp, 3 Neil Ward.

June

Cairnbaan Lochs no 4 (pairs), Stances Tankards: 1 Dugald MacGilp and Donald Blair, 2 Sandy McDonald and Neil Ward, 3 David Wisely and David Philips.

Ormsary competition, June Tankard competition: 1 Dugald MacGilp, 2 David Welch, 3 Murdo McDonald.

July

Cairnbaan Lochs no 5, Clydesdale Bank Shield: 1 George Mitchell, 2 Dugald MacGilp, 3 Murdo McDonald.

August

Cairnbaan Lochs no 6, McArthur Sports Shield: 1 Dugald MacGilp, 2 George MacGilp/Murdo McDonald, 3 David Philips.

Cairnbaan Lochs no 7, William Johnston Trophy: 1 Dugald MacGilp, 2 James Montgomery, 3 George Mitchell.

Lake of Mentieth competition, Eddie Teasdale Trophy: 1 Archie MacGilp, 2 Dugald MacGilp, 3 Dave Paterson.

October

Loch Awe/Avich competition, Macleod Homes Cup: 1 David Philips, 2 Kerr Mitchell, 3 George Mitchell.

PICS:

The end of season competition at Cairnbaan Lochs no 7 for the William Johnston Trophy. 7 no_a50AnglingClub01

Dugald MacGilp with his 2017 haul of trophies. no_a50AnglingClub02