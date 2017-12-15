The gift of trees at Christmas

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

An Argyll forestry management firm has donated Christmas trees to the region’s towns and villages – saving the council thousands of pounds.

RDS Forestry, with roots in Tarbert, decided to brighten up Christmas by supplying trees to Campbeltown, Tarbert, Ardrishaig and Lochgilphead plus one for Lochgilphead’s Dochas carers’ centre.

Trafalgar Square may have its 65-foot Christmas tree shipped across the North Sea from Norway, but the forests of south Kintyre supplied the handsome 30-foot tall Sitka spruce specimens, with haulage costs by Peter McKerral and Company also covered by RDS.

‘This idea came about partly to raise the profile of RDS Forestry, but it also fits very well with our ethos of putting something back,’ explained Robin Dixon, who founded the business in 2001.

RDS specialises in forest management and consultancy, looking after everything from planting and felling to grant applications and estate management. Around half of the company’s work is in Argyll, with the remainder in the Stirling area, from where Mr Dixon’s son now runs the business.

A spokesman for Argyll and Bute Council said: ‘We were approached by RDS Forestry which kindly offered to supply the Christmas trees for Campbeltown, Tarbert, Ardrishaig and Lochgilphead. This would normally cost the council around £2,000.

‘The Christmas trees and lights across Argyll and Bute look great and we greatly appreciate the extremely generous gesture from RDS Forestry.

‘We hope to build on in this in the future, which could see trees being supplied to other areas across Argyll and Bute.’

Office administrators Alice Blackman and Linda Howden of RDS Forestry decorate the Tarbert tree. 06_a50ChristmasTrees03

The twinkling Christmas tree donated by RDS lights up Ardrishaig. 06_a50ChristmasTrees05