Tarbert gets apology as sewage plans unveiled

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Colin Cameron

Raw sewage running down streets and through homes in Tarbert should be a thing of the past, with a major sewer upgrade in the pipeline.

But after years of delays, angry and frustrated Tarbert residents were not about to let representatives of Scottish Water away Scot-free as the plans were unveiled at a council meeting.

Scottish Water regional communities manager Ruaridh McGregor attended the December meeting of Mid Argyll, Kintyre and the Isles area committee to present the utility firm’s annual report. Among investment plans for this part of Argyll, he said, is a £3 million project to upgrade pipes serving Tarbert’s sewage system – just a decade after the last major sewer works.

Tarbert residents have been complaining to Scottish Water in the years since about untreated sewage bubbling up from drains, running along streets and into homes and business premises. Often – but not exclusively – happening after heavy rainfall, the repeated contamination has left local people angry.

They claim complaints to Scottish Water over the years have resulted in promises of action, but nothing more.

Ruaridh McGregor said: ‘We recognise this is a significant issue for people in Tarbert. Perhaps we have been ambitious with our timescales, for which I apologise.’

The engineering perspective was given by Scottish Water colleague Kieran Downey who told councillors: ‘Tarbert’s drainage is quite complicated and we have been carrying out computer modelling and surveys to fully understand it.

‘The main reasons for the flooding problems are combined sewage and surface water and tidal factor at times.’

He outlined plans for the installation of a larger diameter pipe between Barmore Road, the harbour and pumping station.

The scheme is anticipated to cost around £3 million, which Scottish Water is ‘confident’ it will secure, according to Kieran Downey.

Provided funding is secured and subject to planning approval, it is anticipated work could begin by September 2018, taking around nine to 12 months to complete.

A public meeting is planned in January or February to keep people informed of the plans and likely disruption during construction.

Members of the public filled the public seating for the meeting at Tarbert’s Templar Hall and one Tarbert woman said: ‘This has been going on for about 10 years and I’m sure villagers and tourists would prefer a bit of disruption to walking ankle-deep in raw sewage.’