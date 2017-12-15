Ho, ho, hold on to your hat – Santa’s coming

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

It’s that time of year again.

Mid Argyll Round Table is hosting a very special guest once again this festive season, as a VIP comes to the region.

Santa’s sleigh visited Tarbert on Thursday December 14, and will delight children of all ages in towns and villages across Mid Argyll until Sunday December 17.

Santa is expected in Ardrishaig on Friday December 15 between 6pm and 9pm; the following day (Saturday) in Lochgilphead from 3pm until 9pm, then, on Sunday, he will start at Kilmartin at around 2pm before travelling to Inveraray before 9pm.

The big jolly fellow in the red suit asked Round Table volunteers to pass on a request for a couple of extra helpers for Saturday and Sunday, if anyone wishes to help spread Christmas cheer.