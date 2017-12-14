New Lochgilphead inpatient mental health ward opened

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A new inpatient mental health ward has been officially opened in Mid Argyll Hospital.

The new Succoth Ward marks the culmination of refurbishment work over the summer on an empty ward to relocate inpatient mental health services from Argyll and Bute Hospital.

The new facility was officially opened on Friday December 8 by Christina West, chief officer of Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership.

Mrs West said: ‘I would like to thank everyone involved in this project for making this a reality for our patients.

‘Inpatient mental health services were previously provided from Argyll and Bute Hospital and while the staff and the care provided were of an excellent standard, we knew we had to find a more suitable environment for the service.

‘When the wards within Mid Argyll Hospital were recently reconfigured, it gave us an opportunity to develop an empty ward and refurbish it to create an environment that we could specially adapt for the provision of inpatient mental health services.

‘I would also like to thank the staff for their continuing hard work and dedication and we all look forward to continuing to provide a high standard of mental health services for patients.’

PIC:

Christina West opens the new Succoth Ward. no_a50newward01

The bright new ward interior at Mid Argyll Hospital. no_a50newward04