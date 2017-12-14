Murder, riot and crime in Argyll

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

True tales of axe and alcohol, pistol and poison are told in vivid detail in the new book by Lindsay Campbell.

Examining some of old Argyll’s true criminal history and the family tragedies, secret dealings and personality clashes behind cases of murder, theft, riot and protest, the book covers true tales from Campbeltown to Keil and Tobermory to Dalmally dating from the early 18th century.

‘Now Prisoner Within’ is replete with tales of poisoning, fraud, psychopathy and vengeance – and at least one fraudster skipping the embrace of a rope on Loch Fyne-side.

A long term Argyll resident and daughter of a former police constable, Lindsay Campbell has always loved true historical crime, and the issues behind it. Her previous book, ‘Ane Compact of Villany’ (Matador 2015) secured her place in local historical circles as well as further fuelling her fascination with true crime.

She will be at Argyll Book Centre in Lochgilphead this weekend to sign your copies of ‘Now Prisoner Within’.

It all happens between 2pm and 4pm on Saturday December 16, and there might even be home baking and refreshments for anyone coming along to the Lorne Street shop.

PIC:

Fascinating true tales of crime in 18th century Argyll. no_a50NowPrisonerWithin_book01