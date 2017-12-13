Get festive with Lochgilphead late night shopping!

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

We are all guilty of leaving present buying to the last minute, with no time left to buy online or head to town to purchase those all-important gifts.

Shoppers can now relax and forget beating the Christmas rush, with some of Lochgilphead’s finest shops staying open late just shortly before the big day.

From Thursday December 14 to Friday December 15, you can pick up quality gifts while also supporting local independent businesses.

Danny’s, the Square Peg, the Sweetie Jar, the Pet Shop, Willie and Pat’s, Bluestone Gifts, KC Fashion, the Flower Shop, D&Ds, Salty Dog Cafe, Archway Gallery and Mary’s Meals will all be open until 8pm on both evenings for all your festive needs.

And look out for special offers – plus festive drinks and nibbles at some shops.

Support your local retailers this Christmas.