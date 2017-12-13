Dounie fish farm application withdrawn

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A controversial plan to site a fish farm at Dounie has been withdrawn by the applicant to preserve sea fans and sponges.

Kilmelford-based Kames Fish Farming Ltd submitted an application last November for a SEPA licence for 12 circular cages, each 100m in circumference, to rear a maximum of 2,500 tonnes of fish to meet demand, create six jobs and secure other positions in the business.

The plan drew strong local objection, including a petition with more than 3,000 signatures, collected by the Friends of the Sound of Jura protest group.

The group stated in November: ‘Scottish Natural Heritage (SNH) has recommended to SEPA that a fish farm at Dounie would ‘significantly harm marine features of global importance’.

On Wednesday December 13, Kames Fish Farming managing director Stuart Cannon confirmed it had withdrawn its application.

Mr Cannon wrote to SEPA: ‘Kames Fish Farming has stated throughout the application process that it considers all aspects of possible impact when seeking new sites, including this proposal for Dounie.

‘Also if there is sound scientific evidence that suggests there would be significant or irreparable damage to the environment, it would, at that point, consider withdrawing the application.’

SNH raised three issues regarding common skate, harbour porpoise and sea fan and sponge communities. Regarding skate and porpoise, Kames did ‘not consider that farming operations would pose a detrimental impact to either of these highly mobile species found over a wide area’.

However, following consultation with SNH and SEPA, Kames employed specialists to survey the area’s northern sea fans and sponges, which live on hard substrates like a rocky reef.

Kames Fish Farming said it had ‘decided to take a precautionary approach and not continue with the Dounie project, thus preserving this area of established sea fan and sponge communities’.

Mark Smith of Friends of the Sound of Jura said that marine species had been ‘spared being smothered in thousands of tonnes of fish faeces laced with pesticides every year’ and that wild salmon and sea trout were now ‘spared the catastrophic burden of sea lice associated with fish farms’.

He added: We will continue to promote the Sound of Jura as an important resource for use by the local community, anglers, creel fishermen, scallop-divers, sailors, tourists and all of us who value and depend on the good health of the marine environment.’

The proposed site for the Dounie Fish Farm – now withdrawn. no_a50Dounie01