Co-operation the key on Sound of Jura

Flapper skate was on the menu at Tayvallich Village Hall.

Hosted by campaign group Friends of the Sound of Jura, a packed hall heard a fascinating talk by Dr James Thorburn from the University of St Andrews about his work on flapper skate in the nearby Sound of Jura Marine Protected Area (MPA).

The event, on Saturday November 25, was attended by more than 60 people, who were interested to find out more about the incredible marine life on their doorstep. Dr Thorburn explained that the flapper skate, which is the largest in the world at up to 3 metres long, is estimated to live to over 100 years old.

He has been working with local anglers and charter skippers, who began tagging skate over 40 years ago, as well as Scottish Natural Heritage (SNH) and Marine Scotland, to find out more about how the skate use the habitat and ensure that management measures are effective.

He said: ‘The best thing about this MPA is the way in which all its users work together. Creel fishermen, scientists and anglers have all co-operated on this project.’

More information on the project is available from the SNH website.

If members of the public find skate egg cases on the beach, they are asked to log them on the Shark Trust website, contributing further to our knowledge of this species.

The Friends of the Sound of Jura opposes the siting of a fish farm at Dounie Bay situated on the Mid Argyll coast between Carsaig and Crinan in the Sound of Jura.

The public can also contribute by sending any photos of skate they have to skates@sams.ac.uk.

The large and long-lived flapper skate. no_a50flapperskate01