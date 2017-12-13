Big support for Fyne-side schools’ Christmas Fair

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The communities of Minard and Furnace joined forces with the village schools for a spectacular Christmas Fair.

The weather in Furnace on Saturday December 9 was cold, but locals and pupils turned out amid the festive snow and ice to support their school.

The children and staff displayed a wide and varied range of Christmas gifts alongside regular stall holders who support the schools and their enterprises. The pupils were enthusiastic fundraisers, particularly on the tombola and even Elsa – an amazing creation made by Paul Honey – turned up for the raffle.

More than £300 was raised on the day, with some donations coming in afterwards. The funds raised are going towards the funds for both schools and SMILE UK which is Furnace Primary School’s charity chosen by the pupils.

The schools thank everyone who contributed time and effort to help arrange and attend the event.

Paul Honey with Elsa on a frozen day in Furnace. no_a50FurnaceFair01

Pupils had an incredible array of goods on sale. no_a50FurnaceFair02

Tinsel hats came out to celebrate the Christmas Fair. no_a50FurnaceFair03