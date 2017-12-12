MS Centre gives back to community

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Mid Argyll MS Centre held a soup afternoon in celebration of St Andrew’s day.

The centre also completed random acts of kindess across Lochgilphead in association with the #BeLikeStAndrew campaign.

St Andrew was known for being a caring and inclusive man, and the campaign asks those taking part to follow in his footsteps and perform and act of kindness for someone else.

Finance officier for the centre, Isobel MacIntosh said: ‘The idea behind the random acts of kindness and the soup afternoon were to give back to the community.

‘Many people throughout the area support the centre and we decided we wanted to show our appreciation and #BeLikeStAndrew.’