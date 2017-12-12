Inveraray to face Kyles in mouth-watering Macaulay opener

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Inveraray will face local rivals and cup holders Kyles Athletic at Tighnabruaich in the first round of shinty’s Artemis Macaulay Cup.

In the northern half of the draw, newly-crowned premier league champions Kinlochshiel will relish the task of overcoming the mighty Newtonmore in their first round tie.

The competition, run by the Oban-based Macaulay Association, features just the top teams from the premier league and national division, split between north and south.

The draw for the 2018 competition was made on Saturday December 9 – live on Oban FM – by Oban Celtic manager Kenny Wotherspoon and Ian Hay, Oban Camanachd manager.

The Artemis Macaulay Cup Final will take place at Mossfield Park, Oban on Saturday August 18, 2018.

Round one – to be played on May 5

· Oban Celtic v Bute.

· Kyles Athletic v Inveraray.

· Ballachulish v Aberdour.

· Oban Camanachd v Glasgow Mid Argyll.

· Kinlochshiel v Newtonmore.

· Lovat v Lochaber.

· Glenurquhart v Caberfeidh.

· Kingussie v Skye.

Round two – June 16 and 30

· Oban Camanachd / Glasgow Mid Argyll v Ballachulish / Aberdour.

· Oban Celtic / Bute v Kyles Athletic / Inveraray.

· Lovat / Lochaber v Glenurquhart / Caberfeidh.

· Kinlochshiel / Newtonmore v Kingussie / Skye.

Semi-final – July 21

· Oban Camanachd / Glasgow Mid Argyll / Ballachulish / Aberdour v

Oban Celtic / Bute / Kyles Athletic / Inveraray.

· Lovat / Lochaber v Glenurquhart / Caberfeidh v

Kinlochshiel / Newtonmore v Kingussie / Skye.