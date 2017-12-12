Branch out into woodland with the FAS

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The Farm Advisory Service (FAS) is offering funded support to help Scottish farmers manage and establish woodland and access a share of the £252 million available through the Forestry Grant Scheme (FGS).

The FGS provides farmers and crofters with a range of financial support packages to help them create new woodland or manage existing woodland sustainably.

The FGS helps farmers and crofters to derive revenue from less productive agricultural land, while supporting the Scottish Government’s target to create 10,000 hectares of new woodland.

FAS works with farmers and crofters to determine if woodland creation is a viable revenue source by providing funding for expert consultancy in the form of one-to-one specialist advice or an Integrated Land Management Plan (ILMP).

During the ILMP process, farm-specific opportunities and financial incentives available to create or manage woodland will be reviewed. This includes identifying the most suitable grants and assistance packages that farmers and crofters can use to optimise the use and value of their land.

Those that undertake an ILMP are also entitled to funding for specialist advice from FAS. This can be used to appoint a forester or woodland specialist to develop professional woodland creation plans that chart paths to business success.

‘Farmers play an important role in maintaining and protecting Scotland’s woodlands, which are a vital national resource and essential for rural development and sustainable land use,’ said Caroline Wood, one-to-one programme manager for the Farm Advisory Service. ‘The support available from the FAS can help farmers and crofters make woodland creation part of a long-term strategy for their businesses.’

ILMPs combine farm-specific business and financial assessments to provide a sustainable path to a farmer’s or crofter’s long-term business objectives. The Scottish Government will fund up to 80 per cent of the cost of developing an ILMP – up to a maximum of £1,200.