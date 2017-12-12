Barcaldine winner at Oban Christmas show

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The annual Christmas show and sale of cattle was held by United Auctions at Oban Livestock Centre, when 808 head were sold.

The sale attracted what United Auctions described as ‘the largest ever following of buyers representing all corners of the country’ at the market.

The show on Tuesday December 5 was judged by James Nisbet, Sorn Mains Farm who made the following awards:

Mainland bullock calf: 1 Messrs MacGillivray, Barcaldine Home Farm – Limousin Cross, 332k £1,350 to Mr Nisbet; 2 Mr D MacDonald, Tyree – Limousin Cross – 334k £1,300 to Messrs Morton, Lochend; 3 R Currie, Low Dunashery.

Mainland heifer calf: 1 Mr R Currie; 2 and 3 Messrs Semple, Dippen.

Island bullock calf: 1 Mr R Cuninghame, Neriby; 2 Mr C MacKinnon, Braeside. 3 Messrs MacInnes, Ruaig.

Island heifer calf: 1, 2 and 3 Mr C MacKinnon.

Native bullock: 1 SRUC, Kirkton; 2 Messrs Carmichael, Fiart; 3 Mr R Wainwright, Cliad.

Pens of four: 1 and 2 Mr Cuninghame.

Overall Champion: Messrs MacGillivray, Barcaldine Home Farm.

Reserve Overall: Mr D MacDonald, Tyree.

The sale averages for the bullocks levelled out at 237.96p per kilo and £662.29 per head whilst the heifers averaged 214.29p per kilo and £599.87 per head.

Principal lots and prices

Top prices per head

Bullocks

AAx: £950 – Ballochgair.

BRBx: £1,000 – Tyree : £990 (2) – Rhoin : £960(2) – Barcaldine HF : £920 – Tyree.

CHARx: £980 (2) – Dippen : £950 (4) – Ballochgair : £950 (3) – Saddel HF : £900 – Aoradh, Islay.

GALx: £880 – Inverglen.

LIMx: £1,350 – Barcaldine HF : £1,300 – Tyree : £1,060(5) – Neriby : £1,050 – Barcaldine HF : £1,040 – Tyree : £1,020 – Balligarve : £1,010 – Kilwhipnach : £990 – Achnacree Bay : £970 – Low Dunashery and Achnaba : £960 – Braeside, Tiree and Barcaldine HF : £950 – Achnacree Bay and Low Dunashery : £940 – Strongorm : £910 – Achnaba and Low Dunashery : £900 – Achnacree Bay.

LUING: £890 – Camoquholm.

SALx: £920 – Feall, Coll : £860 – 19 East Hynish, Tiree : £810 – Feall, Coll.

SHx: £840 – Turnault.

SIMx: £940 and £810 (4) – Ballard, Coll.

Heifers

BSHx: £760 – Tayvallich Estates.

BRBx: £1,380 – Creagan : £1,060 – Tyree : £890 – Pairc A Chlassan, Islay.

CHARx: £1,280 – 4 Kilkenneth, Tiree : £1,220 – Braeside, Tiree : £1,010 – Dippen : £920 – 4 Kilkenneth and Braeside : £890 – Dippen.

LIMx: £1,220 – Low Dunashery : £1,000 – Neriby : £940 and £890 – 3 Balligrundle : £850 – Ruaig, Tiree.

LRx: £1,010, £980 and £910 – Sithean, Tobermory.

SALx: £850 – Feall, Coll.

SHx: £740 (6) – Camoqhholm.

SIMx: £850(3) – Feall, Coll.

Top prices per kilo

Bullocks

AAx: 275p (5) – Dalrannoch : 255p (3) – Blarchasaig : 253p – Tayvallich Estates.

BSHx: 248p – Tayvallich Estates.

BRBx: 282p (2) – Tyree : 274p – Low Dunashery : 271p (6), 264p(2) – Neriby : 259p (2) – Barcaldine HF : 257p (2) – Kilwhipnach : 257p and 253p – Tyree : 252p (4) – Neriby : 252p (2) – 13 Moss, Tiree.

CHARx: 319p – Aoradh, Islay : 309p (4) – Ballochgair : 301p (2) – Dippen : 280p (2) and 267p (3) – Saddel HF : 257p(2) – Ballochgair : 256p – Aoradh, Islay : 253p – Shenavallie.

LIMx: 407p – Barcaldine HF : 389p – Tyree : 328p – Achuaran : 324p (4) – Ardachy : 308p – Low Dunashery : 308p (2) – Ruaig, Tiree : 301p – Low Dunashery : 298p – Ruaig, Tiree : 293p – Kilwhipnach : 291p – Tyree : 290p (5) – Neriby : 287p – Braeside : 287p (2) and 286p – Ardachy : 274p – Low Dunashery : 273p – Balligarve : 271p – Neriby and Poltalloch.

LUING: 257p (4) – Cliad, Coll.

SALx: 267p (3) – Neriby : 260p (3) – Feall, Coll : 251p – 13 Moss, Tiree.

SHx: 251p – Turnault.

SIMx: 273p (10) – Cliad, Coll : 273p (3) – Torloisk : 260p (4) – Feall, Coll.

SDx: 262p (2) – Achnaclach, Islay.

Heifers

BSHx: 254p – Turnault : 250p – Tayvallich Estates.

BRBx: 351p and 297p – Tyree : 264p (8) – Neriby : 262p – Barcaldine HF : 261p and 256p – 19 East Hynish, Tiree : 252p(3) – Neriby.

CHARx: 347p – Braeside, Tiree : 335p and 279p – 4 Kilkenneth, Tiree : 277p (5) – Ballochgair : 275p – Braeside, Tiree : 272p – Dippen : 271p and 266p – Saddel HF : 263p – Aoradh, Islay : 263p (3) – Dippen.

LIMx: 377p – Low Dunashery : 304p – Ruaig, Tiree : 293p – Ardachy : 277p – Ruaig, Tiree : 273p (2) and 272p (3) – Ardachy : 272p – Balnagown : 270p (3) – Neriby : 270p – Ruaig : 264p – Neriby : 262p (2) – Low Dunashery.

LUING: 309p (3) – Cliad, Coll.

SALx: 279p – Feall, Coll : 271p and 270p (2) – Neriby.

SHx: 254p – Turnault.

SIMx: 322p (3), 300p (2) and 292p (2) – Cliad, Coll : 290p (4) – Tayvallich Estates : 282p (2) – Cliad, Coll : 279p (3) – Feall, Coll : 262p – Cliad, Coll.

Breeding cattle

Cows with calves: £1,050 – Laggan, Taynuilt.

In-calf cows: £1,040 – Ballard, Coll : £1,020 (2) and £1,010 – Keilator.

PIC:

The Christmas show champion Limousin cross calf from the MacGillivray family, Barcaldine Home Farm. Photo: Kevin Mcglynn. no_a50Obancattlechamp01