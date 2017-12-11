Riders compete in Tarbert winter points dressage

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Argyll South Pony Club held its first dressage winter points event at Tarbert Arena on Sunday December 3.

Many of the club’s events had been postponed due to recent bad weather, so competitors enjoyed a competition on a dry crisp winter day.

The arena was in perfect order as 16 riders demonstrated their equestrian skills for judge Debbie Hay Thorburn. In the morning session there had been some tuition from Sheila MacCallum as the riders worked on their control of paces and transitions.

New member Jake Rowan rode his first test to win the lead rein class and Josephine Boase riding Valerie had the highest score of the day at 69 per cent.

Many Argyll Riding Club members joined in the competition and demand for entry was so high that there was a waiting list. Catriona Ryan and Dony were the winners in the riding club section and the day ended perfectly on time as the last competitor entered the arena at 3.30pm just as dusk fell.

The next winter points will be early February with competitors encouraged to keep an eye on the club website updates on events. Argyll South Pony Club would like to wish all members and friends a Merry Christmas.

Results

Lead Rein:

1 Jake Rowan – Alice

Novalegro Pony Club:

1 Zoe Prentice – Cowal

2 Rebecca Baillie – Brooklyn

3 Willow Ryan – Minstrel

4 Isla McShannon – Coley

5 Michelle McAloon– Eclipse

Novalegro Riding Club:

1 Catriona Ryan – Donie

2 Julie Sloan – Jack

3 Dianne Smith – Fergus

4 Kirsten Rennie – Brie

Intuthopia Pony Club and Riding Club

1 Josephine Boase – Valerie

2 Jadie Baillie – Cruise

3 Toni Stewart – Lily

4 Jenny Blackwell – Sparky

5 Shelagh Oakes – Pery

PIC:

Jadie Baillie on Cruise, strutting their stuff. no_a50dressagecomp01