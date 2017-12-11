Council staff pledge community food bank help

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

An unwanted booming business in Argyll and Bute is, sadly, the food bank business.

The impact of a lengthy recession and resultant austerity measures have left many people needing a bit of help, and employees at our local authority have stepped up to do their bit.

The Social Impact Pledge asks public sector organisations across Scotland to commit to doing something new to help their local and wider communities.

One of the ways in which Argyll and Bute Council workers help is by supporting the great work of food banks in Argyll and Bute.

A central food bank collection point at reception in the council’s Kilmory headquarters, Lochgilphead, allows staff to make donations.

Links have been established with food banks across the area who are happy for donations to be passed to them, and a number of staff have volunteered to deliver donations to the food banks.

A generous donation is delivered to Kilmory by Andrew at the Riverside Filling Station in Lochgilphead. no_a50councilfoodbanks01