Argyllshire Advertiser leader column

There is something ironic about a bank suddenly abandoning customers without saying a word beforehand, while those customers – most likely also taxpayers – own the majority of it.

We, as taxpayers, bailed out RBS when it ran into a storm largely of its own making.

The excesses of investment bankers globally – recklessly gambling using other people’s money – precipitated a global crash that left one of the UK’s leading financial institutions, RBS, in severe trouble.

To save the bank, the UK government effectively privatised RBS, and we still own almost three quarters of it.

Yes, technology has changed the way we bank to an extent, but RBS seems to believe it can act with no regard for rural taxpayers, customers and even less discernable social conscience.

What is worse, the aftershocks of this bad behaviour by the banks are still being felt in ‘austerity’ measures imposed following the worst recession since the 1930s. And it will get worse before it gets better.

Funding for public services gets cut, health and social care suffers, police stations close, tourist information centres shut up shop.

And guess who suffers in places like Inveraray?