World champions Inveraray honoured at awards

The MG ALBA Scots Trad Music Awards celebrated their 15th year in style at a glitzy award ceremony in Paisley – and Argyll did not leave empty handed.

With performances from The Shee Big Band, Elephant Sessions, Siobhan Miller and many more, the event in Paisley’s Lagoon Centre proved why it is hailed as one of the biggest events in Scotland’s cultural calendar, helping Paisley shine as it bids for UK City of Culture 2021.

Broadcast live on BBC ALBA, BBC Radio Scotland and globally through the BBC ALBA website, the prestigious awards, organised by Hands Up for Trad, saw stars of the Scottish music scene celebrate and honour the very best of traditional talent.

Newly-crowned grade one world champions, Inveraray and District Pipe Band, celebrated another victory as they fought off stiff competition to win Scottish Pipe Band of the Year.

Greentrax Recording’s Live Act of the Year went to trad heavyweights Skipinnish. The band kicked 2017 off with a bang, releasing the hugely popular single ‘Alive’, which reached number 26 in the UK music charts, followed by a new album ‘The Seventh Wave’ and a sold-out album launch tour. Skipinnish are sponsors of the Trad Music in the Media category, which was won by BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards.

Other award recipients included Gaelic Singer of the Year winner Robert Robertson, who beat off stiff competition from Mary Ann Kennedy, Alasdair MacIlleBhàin and Calum Alex MacMillan. Talisk, one of the fastest rising bands in UK folk scene, clinched the Scottish Folk Band of the Year award.

In the Up and Coming Artist category, Hò-rò pipped Cowal band Heron Valley to the title.

In the Event of the Year contest, A Night For Angus (Shooglenifty at Celtic Connections) won the award ahead of another Argyll nominee, Oban Live.

Hands Up for Trad’s creative director Simon Thoumire said: ‘We’ve had an outstanding evening with immense talent being showcased and celebrated so congratulations once again to all of tonight’s nominees and winners.’