News from around the districts

Gigha

The Isle of Gigha will host their first ever winter festival on December 16-17.

The festival will celebrate the partnership between Russia and Gigha following the sinking of the Russian factory ship, the Kartli, in 1991.

There will be a craft fair, guided walks in Achamore gardens and Grandfather Frost will also allow entry to his grotto.

On Saturday December 16 there will be an evening ceilidh featuring musicans Lorne MacDougall and Christine Kydd.

On Sunday December 17 there will be a church service and wreath laying ceremony at the Kartli memorial cairn.

More information on tickets is available from the Gigha Trust office.

Loch Lomond

Cameron House Hotel on the banks of Loch Lomond will be hosting a Christmas market.

Local suppliers will be selling a variety of handmade Chrismas goods, including jewellery, art, homeware and clothing.

For more information, go to www.cameronhouse.co.uk/christmas/christmas-market-at-cameron-house.

Kilmartin

Heart of Argyll Wildlife will be hosting a talk at the Living Stones Christian Centre in Kilmartin on Tuesday December 12 at 7pm.

The talk will explore Knapdale’s wildlife with a presentation and natural history artefacts.

For more information go to

www.kilmartin.org/event/kanpdales-rainforest-evening-talk.

Bute

Syrian families who have been resettled on the Isle of Bute two years ago have been adding to their broods.

Four babies have been born since their arrivals, cementing the Syrian refugees links with the island. More babies are due in the coming months.

The families have also opened up businesses, with one man opening a barbershop and a family receiving funding to open a patisserie.

The children have also settled into school life at Rothesay Joint Campus.

Leader of Argyll and Bute Council, Councillor Aileen Morton said: ‘It’s heartening to see families settling and growing in the community to the benefit of all. This stands as testament to the local people and refugee families alike.

‘From day one this programme has been about helping families in desperate need to build secure lives in Argyll and Bute. It’s been about helping people fleeing trauma to feel safe and I am delighted that they now feel able to refer to Bute as their home.’

Strachur

Strachur Memorial Hall Committee have been awarded £9814 from Awards for all Scotland to help towards the rejuvenation of the sports court.

McNaughton Fencing will be replacing the fence around the court, after trees were felled and the old fence was removed.

Funding is still required to repair the court surface, with hopes that work can begin on this in Spring 2018.

For suggestions regarding funding, email smhbookings@outlook.com.