Central site preferred for Inveraray Screen Machine

Whether or not a mobile cinema can find a site in Inveraray remains in question after a meeting of councillors.

At the latest gathering of Mid Argyll, Kintyre and the Islands area committee on Wednesday December 6, local members discussed a proposal to locate the Screen Machine at two sites proposed by council officers – the hardstanding beside the Winterton or Inveraray Castle car park.

Officers ruled out Inveraray’s car parking areas – primarily for reasons of access for the large vehicle, but also because parking revenue would be lost while the Screen Machine was parked up.

The meeting heard Inveraray Community Council had offered to pay for portable toilets, public liability insurance and refuse bins at the castle or the Winterton.

Councillors, however, were keener on a site nearer the town centre, meaning people could have a meal or a drink in Inveraray before strolling along to the cinema rather than driving there and back home again.

On a split vote, the committee agreed to an amendment by Councillor Dougie Philand and seconded by Sandy Taylor to have another look at the parking area next to the public toilets and opposite the Ban Duic restaurant at Fisher Row.

Given there is potential loss of council revenue from parking charges, the amendment proposed passing the matter to the policy and resources committee for consideration.

Further surveys of the site will also be required before a decision can be made.