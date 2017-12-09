Beat the winter gloom with indoor athletics in Lochgilphead

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Get the new year up and running with The Mid Argyll Athletic Club.

The club will host its annual indoor competition on Sunday January 21 at Lochgilphead Joint Campus. Entries will be taken on the day from 11.30am and the popular event will take place in the games hall and the gymnasium at midday. Trophies will be awarded to the overall winners from six age groups – starting at under seven up to under 17s. Each competitor will receive a special medal and a ribbon.

Successful competitors will qualify for the Argyll final, taking place in Oban at the Atlantis Leisure Centre on Sunday March 18.

Competitors will have the opportunity to train for the event indoors at Lochgilphead Joint Campus. Training sessions are held at 6.30pm on Mondays for primary school children – beginning at seven years of age – followed with a session at 7.30pm for high school pupils. It should, however, be noted that training sessions will stop over the Christmas and New Year period, breaking up on December 18 and returning on Monday January 8.

Mid Argyll Athletic Club would appreciate the help of parents able to help out at the indoor competition at Lochgilphead Joint Campus to assist the clubs coaches and committee members. It is asked of any parents volunteering to reach out to committee members in advance to better prepare for the competition.