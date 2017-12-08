Star win big at Cardross

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

SAFL Premier 2

Cardross 1-9 Lochgilphead Red Star

Red Star returned to league action on Saturday following the previous weekend’s postponed cup tie against Oban Saints – returning with three points and another good boost to their goal difference.

The pitch at Cardross was tight, heavy and not conducive to passing football.

Good link-up play between forwards Fraser McFarlane and Kieran Moore resulted in the opening goal when Moore struck the ball from the edge of the box past the goalkeeper.

Fraser McFarlane found the target for the first time for Star when he latched on to a well flighted through ball and placed his shot into the bottom corner. Star stretched their lead before the break with McFarlane involved again, adding his second and Star’s third before setting up Robert Docherty for a simple tap-in. The game looked out of sight at half time at four-nil.

Star were disappointed to concede just after the break when Cardross scored with a free kick which Pollock in goal couldn’t keep out despite his best efforts.

The visitors added a fifth goal when Ian McGuinness beat the Cardross defender to the ball and headed home from close range.

Kieran Moore wasn’t finished either, firing an excellent effort in off the bar from long range for his second of the afternoon and Star’s sixth.

The home side were running on empty, and Lee MacLean took advantage, taking on three players out wide before cutting in and beating the keeper at his near post.

Ian McGuinness and Kieran Moore each added to the score before full time as Red Star wrapped up another good victory to give them ten wins from eleven league games.

The Lochgilphead side are away on Saturday December 9 as they travel to take on Port Glasgow OBU in another league game.