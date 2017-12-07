Lochgilphead Red Star is born

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Charlie Ellis rolled back the years as he came across a team photo lying at the bottom of a drawer.

The photograph, dating from the late 1970s, features of one of the earliest Lochgilphead Red Star teams.

Lochgilphead man Charlie recalled that the well-known local side has only been in existence for approximately 40 years – which may come as a surprise to some readers.

Before Red Star, the local team was Lochgilphead Thistle. ‘I played with Thistle until it disbanded in the late 1970s,’ said Charlie.

He continued: ‘Red Star started with the younger group, but me and Hughie Lindsay were some of the older players in the team at the time.’

The start of Red Star perhaps offered more opportunity than the previous Thistle side, as Charlie explained: ‘Thistle just played in the cups and local leagues, but Red Star managed to get accepted into the Scottish Amateur Football League.’

The date of Charlie’s photograph and identity of the cup are unknown. He thinks the photo might have been taken in 1976/77, but if there are any readers out there who can shed some light on the occasion captured in this photo, we would love to hear from them.

Just email editor@argyllshireadvertiser or call 01546 602345 if you have any information.