Local musicians triumph at the Trads

A Tiree Songbook, Inveraray and District Pipe Band and Spean Bridge accordionist Gary Innes triumphed at the weekend’s Scots Trad Music Awards.

The awards, organised by Hands Up for Trad, saw stars of the Scottish music scene take to Paisley’s Lagoon Centre to celebrate and honour the very best of traditional talent.

Newly crowned World Pipe Band Champions for 2017, Inveraray & District Pipe Band celebrated another victory as they fought off stiff competition to scoop the Scottish Pipe Band of the Year.

The Tiree Songbook, a double album launched by the Tiree Association in Kelvingrove Art gallery in November, won Community Project of the Year.

Gary Innes, a Lochaber member of Manran, former shinty player, broadcaster, and part-time fire-fighter, won Instrumentalist of the Year, while Live Act of the Year went to trad heavyweights Skipinnish. The band kicked 2017 off with a bang, releasing the hugely popular single, Alive, reaching number 26 in the UK music charts, followed by a new album The Seventh Wave and a sold-out album launch tour.

Other winners of the raft of prizes handed out on the night included Gaelic Singer of the Year winner, Robert Robertson, who beat off stiff competition from Mary Ann Kennedy, Alasdair MacIlleBhàin and Calum Alex MacMillan.

Talisk – one of the fastest rising bands in UK Folk scene – clinched the Scottish Folk Band of the Year award, while Hò-rò Up won the and Coming Artist Award, and Siobhan Miller took Scots Singer of the Year.

Alan Morrison, head of music at Creative Scotland, said: ‘Every single category at this year’s MG Alba Scots Trad Music Awards was bursting with talent, so it’s plain to see why 2017 has been such an amazing year for Scotland’s folk and trad music. Congratulations to all of the winners and nominees for taking this scene to a higher level at home and abroad.

‘It’s great to see the likes of Talisk, Elephant Sessions, Siobhan Miller, Robert Robertson and Ho-ro carry our traditional heritage on their young shoulders, championing Scottish culture around the world and into the future.’