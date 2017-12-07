Lephinchapel bullock wins Dalmally Christmas show

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The annual Christmas show and sale of all classes of cattle was held at Dalmally by United Auctions on Saturday December 2, when 560 head were sold.

The show was judged by Tony Miller, High Gameshill, and he placed the entries as follows:

Spring born bullock: 1 Messrs MacVicar, Lephinchapel – BRB cross – 336k £1,000 to Mr J Cowie, Banff; 2 Messrs MacVicar – BRB Cross – 310k £1,000 to Mr Cowie; 3 Messrs Bennie, Merkins – Lim cross – 374k £1,040 to Mr Cowie.

Spring born heifer: 1 Messrs Bennie – Lim cross – 352k £900 to Messrs Paul; 2 Messrs MacVicar – Lim cross – 284k £900 to Messrs Graham, Burnbank; 3 Otter Estate – Limousin cross.

Autumn born bullocks: 1 Messrs MacInnes, Ruaig – Lim cross – 500k £1,230 to Messrs Paul; 2 Messrs MacInnes – Lim cross – 386k £1,010 to Mr Cowie; 3 Messrs MacKenzie, Tullochan – Lim cross – 382k £980 to Messrs Watt, Cairntack.

Autumn born heifer: 1 Messrs MacInnes – Lim cross – 346k £990 to Messrs Paul; 2 Messrs MacInnes – Lim cross – 362k £860 to Tony Miller; 3 Messrs MacKenzie – Lim cross – 365k £840 to Tony Miller.

Champion – Messrs MacVicar, Lephinchapel, Strathlachlan with their spring born bullock. Reserve champion – Messrs MacInnes, Ruaig, Tiree with their autumn born heifer.

Overall, the bullocks averaged £684.60 and the heifers levelled out at £539.24.

Principal lots and prices

Prices per head

Bullocks

AAx: £1270 (2), £1,260, £1,250 – Moleigh Farm : £1,170 – 10 Eoligarry, Barra : £1,160 (4) – Moleigh Farm : £1,130 – 10 Eoligarry, Barra.

BRBx: £1,000(2), £910 – Lephinchapel.

CHARx: £1,230 – 13 Eoligarry, Barra : £1,000 – Point Farm.

LIMx: £1,270 and £1,250 – Moleigh (D E Morrison) : £1,230 – Ruaig, Tiree : £1,210 (2) and £1,180 – Moleigh Farm : £1,150(2) – 13 Eoligarry : £1,100 – Moleigh Farm : £1,080 (2) – 10 Eoligarry : £1,080 – Moleigh Farm : £1,040 and £1,010 – Merkins Farm : £1,010 – Ruaig, Tiree.

SALx: £910 (4) – Point Farm.

SHx: £840(2) – Innishewan Farms.

SIMx: £910 – Cairnbaan : £900 (2) – Duallin : £860 – Ruaig, Tiree : £850 – Cornaigmore, Coll.

Heifers

BSHx: £920 (2) – Kiloran Farmers, Colonsay.

BRBx: £900 – Lephinchapel.

CHARx: £890 – 16 Carnoch.

LIMx: £990 – Ruaig, Tiree : £900 – Merkins Farm : £890 – 5 Eoligarry, Barra.

SALx: £950 – Kiloran Farmers, Colonsay.

SIMx: £970 – 16 Carnoch : £820 – Pitcastle Estate.

Breeding cattle

In-calf heifers

SIMx: £1,550 and £1,500(2) – Duncroisk : £1,500 and £1,480 – Ledcharrie : £1,450 – Dall : £1,380, £1350 and £1,300 – Ledcharrie : £1,300 – Duncroisk.

BSHx: £1,260 – Glenbeg Farm : £1,250 and £1,220 – Braes of Ardeonaig.

Cows with calves: £1,800 and £1,500 – Dall Farm.

Bulling heifers: £880 (2) – Glenbeg Farm.

In-calf cows: £1,380 (2) – Glenbeg Farm.

Top prices per kilo

Bullocks

AAx: 246p (5) and 241p (5) – Otter Estate.

BSHx: 240p (4) – Glenbeg Farm.

BRBx: 340p, 337p (3), 323, 298p – Lephinchapel : 280p – Ruaig, Tiree.

LIMx: 297p (3) – Lephinchapel : 279p (5) – Stonefield Farm : 278p – Merkins Farm : 276p – Keppoch Farm : 274p – Tullochcan : 272p – Lephinchapel : 270p, 265p (6) and 262p (6) – Otter Estate : 262p – Ruaig, Tiree : 260p (4) – 10 Eoligarry, Barra.

LUINGx: 233p (2) – Homefield Croft, Colonsay.

SALx: 251p (3) and 237p (4) – Point Farm.

SHx: 249p (2) – Escart Farm.

SIMx: 269p (4), 261p (4) and 260p – Blarghour Farm : 259p – Arileod, Coll : 256p (3) – Lochphuil, Tiree.

Heifers

BSHx: 241p (2) – Kiloran Farmers, Colonsay : 227p – Ashgrove.

BRBx: 317p, 284p and 274p – Lephinchapel.

CHARx: 248p – Merkins Farm : 235p (11) – Laggan Farms.

LIMx: 317p – Otter Estate : 286p – Ruaig, Tiree : 256p – Merkins Farm : 254p – Otter Estate : 245p – Strathlea : 241p (5) – Stonefield Farms : 240p (2) – Tullochcan.

SALx: 231p – Kiloran Farmers.

SIMx: 245p(4) – Duallin : 237p – Lochphuil, Tiree : 232p (2) and 231p – Blarghour Farm.