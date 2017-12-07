Ian and Elizabeth hit the target with coaching award

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Ian and Elizabeth Stewart were presented with the award for joint Adult Youth Coach of the Year after being nominated in the recent Argyll and Bute Sports Awards 2017.

The judges were particularly impressed with the enthusiasm of the coaches to start archery again within the Mid Argyll area.

In August 2016, Ian approached Active Schools co-ordinator Eilidh MacPherson to organise a local archery leaders course, with the aim of providing archery coaching to pupils at Lochgilphead High School.

With the help from Elizabeth, Ian managed to encourage enough people from the local community so that the course could go ahead. Some of the candidates who attended the course were Mid Argyll Sports Centre staff, who have subsequently gone on to support a weekly adults’ archery club too.

A secondary school club started in January, with five pupils attending. Due to the dedication and efforts from Elizabeth, Ian, and archery coaches Lorne MacBrayne and Neil Robins, there are now 16 pupils attending each week.

Many of the pupils were at the presentation and there was a real buzz about the club, which reflects the fun and inclusive environment the coaches promote. One of the strengths of the club is that every coach and volunteer is passionate about what they do and they are an inspiration to the children who attend.

Ian and Elizabeth have also been involved with several secondary events, and have delivered archery sessions within the curriculum to try and encourage more pupils to attend archery club.

The Argyll and Bute Sports Awards are supported by both Argyll and Bute Council and LiveArgyll and celebrate the dedication and commitment of the coaches and volunteers and the success of clubs and the sports players.

Ian and Elizabeth were presented with their prize by Councillor Donnie MacMillan at a club training session at Lochgilphead High School on Friday December 1.

A proud Ian said: ‘The kids in the club are a pleasure to teach, and I want to congratulate them for that. Their enthusiasm, skill and behaviour is excellent and they are a credit to their school and their families.’